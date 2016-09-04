10 fall sick inhaling ammonia in city

At least 10 people fell sick after inhaling ammonia, leaked from an ice-factory at Champatali Lane of Soarighat area in old Dhaka on Saturday night.

Three of the sick people were admitted to Medford Hospital and others were at different local clinics, said Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarter control room operator Md Babul Mia.

He said that the toxic gas began to emit from the factory at about 8:30pm.

On receiving the information, 10 units of fire service rushed the spot and conducted rescue operations and took the situation under control by spraying water, he said.

He said that the leakage was fully repaired and the situation was brought under fully control at about 10:00pm.