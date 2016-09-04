You are here: Home » Front Page

Ganajagaran Mancha hails execution

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka

Ganajagaran Mancha spokesperson Imran H Sarker on Saturday night hailed the execution of death penalty of war criminal Al Badr commander Mir Quasem Ali.
‘Justice and rule of law have been established through the execution,’ he told a brief rally before the mancha brought out victory procession from Shahbagh in the capital.
‘The execution of the verdict brings happiness in the face of countrymen and the souls of three million martyrs of Liberation War get peace,’ he also said.
The country hanged 1971 Al-Badr commander Mir Quasem Ali in Kashimpur Central Jail on the outskirts of the capital for his crimes against humanity during 1971 Liberation War, siding with Pakistani troops.
‘He was hanged just at 10:35 pm,’ home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

