Two burn victims die at DMCH

September 4, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Two burn victims died from their injuries at the burn and plastic surgery unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday.
One of the victims, Abdul Baten, 30, of Boalkhali in Faridpur, was one of the three victims in Chawakbazar factory fire in Dhaka on Friday while the other, Nur Hossain alias Mamun, 40, of Chandpur town, was one of the six burn victims in a fuel tanker fire in Chandpur on Thursday.
Mamun who had sustained 90 per cent burns died about 11:00am and Baten who had suffered about 70 per cent burns died about 3:30pm, said the unit’s resident medical officer Partha Sankar
Paul.
After the death of Mamun, the death toll in the Chandpur fire incident rose to two and three more critically injured victims in the incident were now undergoing treatment in the unit, doctors said.
They said that the condition of the remaining two victims of Chawk Bazar plastic factory fire was also critical.

