AHMED SOFA MEMORIAL LECTURE: Studying Sofa relevant to understanding extremism: discussants

Ahmed Sofa’s views and works on Bengali Muslims are still relevant to understanding of the evolution of sectarian supremacy and extremism in the country, discussants said at programme on Ahmed Sofa Memorial Lecture on Saturday.

Ahmed Sofa Rashtrasabha and Centre for Asian Arts and Cultures jointly organised the 14th memorial lecture on Ahmed Sofa, a noted novelist, critic and intellectual, at Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the National Museum in Dhaka.

Communist Party of Bangladesh presidium member Haider Akbar Khan Rano delivered the lecture titled ‘Bangalee Musalmaner Oitijja O Ajker Prekkhapat’ at the programme presided over by former Bangla Academy director general Mansur Musa.

Rano said that ‘Bangalee Musalmaner Man’ was among the vivid works of Sofa which extensively portrayed social significance as well weakness of the Muslims in the country.

Opposing Sofa’s generalised perception and criticism on Bengali Muslims, Rano said that even Muslims who were converted from Hinduism or Buddhism were not major communal and conservative forces in Bangladesh.

Branding Sofa’s literary works as the greatest contributions to Bangla literature, Rano said that critics of Sofa had failed to analyse the humanist properly.

Dhaka University professor Anisuzzaman said that Sofa was a complex character and was not easy to analyse him based on partial reading of his books.

Slamming the communally-biased critics of Sofa’s Bangalee Musalmaner Man, Anisuzzaman said that Sofa analysed the most underprivileged community in that time – the Bengali Muslims – and the work was not derived from any communal perception.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh professor Salimullah Khan said that Sofa’s literatures become more interesting when read with historical relevance. He suggested youngsters to study Sofa for better understanding of the socio-political evolution of the country.

Moderated by Centre for Asian Arts and Cultures chairman Zahirul Islam, the programme was also addressed, among others, by former Jagannath University professor Morshed Shafiul Hasan, former bureaucrat Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Sujit Chowdhury, Sarder Abdus Sattar, poet Mohan Rayhan, Tahmid Azmi.

Ahmed Sofa was born in 1943 in Chittagong and died in 2001 in Dhaka. Sofa belongs to the first rank for his thought-provoking and contemplative writings that shed light on social, political and economic issues.