Discussions on campuses seek rooting out religious extremism

September 4, 2016 12:25 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Staff Correspondent

Assistance of teachers, parents and students was sought at discussions on the campuses of schools, college and universities Saturday in rooting out religious extremism from the socity.
The discussions were organized on orders from the Ministry of Education.
Addressing an anti-militancy discussion hosted by Dhaka University at its Teacher Student Centre, education minister Nurul Islam Nahid sought assistance form teachers, parents and students in uprooting religious extremism for society.
He requested the teachers to be friendly with their students to encourage them the share their problems and kindle patriotic and humanitarian spirits in them.
He said it would foil militants’ bids to motivate students to take the wrong path.
Chaired by DU vice chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, the discussion was addressed by University Grants Commission Chairman professor Abdul Mannan, education secretary Sohrab Hossain and Dhaka University Teachers Association president Farid Uddin Ahmed.
New Age correspondents reported that most of the schools, colleges and universities across the country hosted discussions to sensitize students against militancy.
Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, Islamic University, Khulna University, Rajshahi University also hosted such discussions, reported New Age campus reporters.
The education ministry requested school, college and university authorities to create a friendly environment on the campuses by ensuring students’ participation in cultural and sporting pursuits and scouting.
Discussions in all the educational institutes had participation of parents, teachers, community leaders, imams, students and media reporters, education ministry public relation officer Mohammad Saifullah told New Age.
Officials said that the discussions were held to raise awareness against religious extremists in the backdrop of their recent attacks.

