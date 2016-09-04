You are here: Home » Inner Pages

11 women get Ananya award

September 4, 2016 12:24 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Fortnightly magazine Ananya on Saturday honoured 11 women for their contributions to society.
The annual Ananya Shirsha Dosh award is usually distributed among 10 women but for the year 2015, 11 women got the award at a ceremony held at Krishibid Institution at Farmgate of the capital, a press release said.
Luva Nahid Chowdhury received the award for her role as an organiser, Soniya Bashir Kabir for her contribution to innovations in technology and Wasfiya Najnin for hill climbing.
Maliha M Kadir got the award for entrepreneurship, Anima Mukti Gomez for music, Supriti Dhar for journalism, Mabiya Akter and Mahfuza Khatun for sports, Aparna Ghosh for film, Umme Tanzila Chowdhury Munia for education and Shahida Akter Swarna for social welfare.
Among others eminent woman rights activists Mahfuza Khatun, Khushi Kabir and former foreign minister Dipu Moni spoke at the programme where Ananya editor and publisher Tasmima Hossain conducted the award giving ceremony. The recipients got crest, certificates and shawl.
A total 220 women have so far received the award since 1993.

