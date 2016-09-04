You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Clash over land leaves 1 dead in Habiganj

September 4, 2016 12:23 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Habiganj

A young man was killed and 15 people were injured in a clash over a land at Shyampur village in Bahubal upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ompu Sutradhar, son of Krishnadhan Sutradhar of the village.
Mollah Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bahubal police station, said there had been a long standing dispute over a piece of land between Sushil Sutradhar and Paritosh Sutradar of the village.
As a sequel to the enmity, the men of Paritosh hurled some brick chips towards the house of Sushil in the morning, triggering a clash between the supporters of the two that left 16 people, including Ompu, injured.
The injured were rushed to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex.
As the condition of Ompu deteriorated he was shifted to Habiganj Adhunik Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:00am.
Police arrested a man in this connection.

