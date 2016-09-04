Members of Rapid Action Battalion-13 arrested an illegal arms trader with a 9mm Japanese pistol, two magazines and six live bullets from village Tarsa under Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur on Saturday afternoon. The arrested illegal arms trader was identified as Abdul Hakim, 45, a resident of village Tarsa under Ghorarghat upazila in the district. According to RAB-13, sources said on information a special team of the elite force, led by assistant superintendent of police Sheikh Lenin Alamgir, conducted a raid in the area around 12:30pm and arrested him red-handed with the smuggled arms and ammunition.
Arms trader held in Ghoraghat
September 4, 2016
