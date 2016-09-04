You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Arms trader held in Ghoraghat

September 4, 2016 12:22 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Rangpur

Members of Rapid Action Battalion-13 arrested an illegal arms trader with a 9mm Japanese pistol, two magazines and six live bullets from village Tarsa under Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur on Saturday afternoon. The arrested illegal arms trader was identified as Abdul Hakim, 45, a resident of village Tarsa under Ghorarghat upazila in the district. According to RAB-13, sources said on information a special team of the elite force, led by assistant superintendent of police Sheikh Lenin Alamgir, conducted a raid in the area around 12:30pm and arrested him red-handed with the smuggled arms and ammunition.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. DLA to hold convention on Teesta Democratic Left Alliance, a combine of eight left leaning political parties, will hold a national convention in the capital on...
  2. Self-dependent economy needed for country’s dev: BB governor Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman said, ‘If we want to complete our goal Vision-2021, we have to build a self-dependent...
  3. Vessel workers to go on non-stop strike from Jan 27 The vessel workers under the banner of Bangladesh Noujan Sramik Federation will enforce waterway strike across the country from 12:01am...
  4. 500 plot owners at Jamuna City cry for possession At least 500 plot owners did not get possession of their plots in phase-1 and phase-2 of Jamuna City project...
  5. DU IBA graduation ceremony today The graduation ceremony of Dhaka University’s Institute of Business Administration will be held today at 6:00pm at Bashundhara International Convention...
  6. Khaleda should be sued for sabotage: Mohsin Ali The minister for social welfare, Syed Mohsin Ali, on Friday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia should be...
  7. Nooruzzaman’s works inspiration for war against injustice Speakers including academics at a publication ceremony on Tuesday said that the struggle for true liberation of the people that...
  8. Fugitive held in Pabna A fugitive was held from Dhalarchar area of Bera upazila in Pabna Monday night. The arrested was Md Esem Mollah,...
  9. Constables issue death threat to OC Two constables of Fatulla model thana on Wednesday allegedly threatened to kill the officer-in-charge of the police station, Akter Hossain,...
  10. 3 burnt at Keraniganj At least three people were burnt while giving connection of cable television to a house at Jinjira of Keraniganj in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement