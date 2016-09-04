Jamaat calls 8-hour hartal for Monday

Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday called a countrywide eight-hour general strike from 6:00am on Monday in protest at what they called ‘the government’s planned killing’ of the party’s central executive member Mir Quasen Ali.

Jamaat’s acting secretary general Shafiqur Rahman announced the programme in a statement emailed to media houses minutes after Mir Quasem’s death sentence was executed in Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur for committing war crimes in Chittagong in 1971.

He also announced prayer sessions at home and abroad for the deceased.

It said that the ambulances, corpse carrying vehicles, hospitals, fire service cars, vehicles carrying hajj pilgrims and newspapers would remain out of the purview of hartal.