Engineer killed by throwing from running bus

September 4, 2016 12:44 am·0 commentsViews: 11
Staff Correspondent

A 25-year-old software engineer was killed as a group of youths threw him out of a running bus following an altercation on Saturday evening in Hatirjhil project area in Dhaka.
The victim, Mahab Uddin from Bagha in Rajshahi, used to live in Kalabagan Dolphin goli in the capital. He joined as a software engineer at Captain Publications at Malibagh in Dhaka in August, police officials said.
Tejgaon industrial police station officer-in-charge Abdur Rashid, referring to the bus passengers, said that Mahab and one of his friends got on a bus of Hatrijhil circular bus service in the evening.
Mahab locked in an altercation with a youth and later some other youths joined the youth and began to beat him, the police officer said.
At one stage, the youths dragged Mahab towards the gate of the bus and suddenly threw him out of the bus. Mahab died on the spot as his head was crushed under the back wheel of the bus, Abdur Rashid said.
He said that police, with the help of passengers of the bus and local people, caught two of the youths.
He said that the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for post mortem examination.

