Over a lakh haor villagers marooned again

September 4, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Over a lakh people in the haor belts of Sunamganj and Sylhet have been marooned again by fresh flooding caused by sudden rush of waters from Indian provinces of Assam and Meghalaya.
The waters from India has swelled Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Surma-Kushiyara in last few days inundating low lying areas on their banks in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, said officials.
The Surma-Kushiyara are flowing above their danger marks at least at three points, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Water Development Board.
Over a lakh villagers in the haors of Dowarabazar and Dharmapasha upazilas in Sunamganj have been marooned again by the sudden flooding caused by the rising Surma River, New Age correspondent in Sylhet reported.
Flood Forecasting Centre officials ruled out the possibility of further flooding although waters from upstream India swelled all the major rivers in Bangladesh.
Excessive water flow from the upstream filled the major rivers in Bangladesh to their brim, they said.
Heavy erosion would be caused when the rivers would start to recede, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre’s assistant engineer Ripon Karmakar told New Age.
He predicted that Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Surma-Kushiyara were likely fall in two or three days as it stopped raining in upstream India.
He, however, said that the overflowing Padma River would cause severe erosion in the come days when it would recede.
FFWC said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna as well as the Padma were still rising.
The Surma-Kushiyara rivers were also in the rising trend.
The FFWC also said that the Surma-Kushiyara rivers might start to fall in the next 24 hours.

