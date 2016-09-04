SWIFT warns member BD banks against frauds

SWIFT has asked its member scheduled banks of the country not to connect their servers, which are linked to the SWIFT networking system, with the internet under any circumstances in order to avoid fraudulence.

The local banks received the letter on August 31. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication has also sent the letter to all its member banks and financial institution across the globe.

SWIFT has asked the banks to secure the environment of the systems involved in generating and processing payment instruction and reports, including interfaces and related software, never to connect these servers to the internet, to keep operating system such as MS windows up to date and secure, to maintain up to date antivirus software and firewalls and to deploy detection capabilities for abnormal events such as failed logins, which can be an indicator of malicious antivirus.

SWIFT has asked the banks to preserve and protect their user access credentials such as passwords, tokens and keys and to make sure passwords are not shared, are secure and changed regularly. The banks should activate two factor authentications wherever possible.

SWIFT’s messaging services are used and trusted by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

SWIFT asked the banks to install ‘Alliance Access’ and ‘Alliance entry update’ by November 19, 2016 on mandatory basis to avoid the hackers. SWIFT introduced the software in April.

The SWIFT authorities will not take any blame for the unwanted fraudulent act if any member bank does not follow the requirements, the letter says.

SWIFT in its letter says that it has recently formed a ‘Customer Security Intelligence’ team, which brings together a strong group of IT and cyber experts from within SWIFT and is supported by globally leading IT security firms to tackle the fraudulent act.

The SWIFT has been facing criticism from different corners after the Bangladesh Bank reserve theft as the hackers used the SWIFT networking system to steal the money.

In early February, hackers generated several instructions through SWIFT to transfer $101 million from Bangladesh Bank account in the Federal Reserve New York. A transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka was stopped but $81 million was parked in and beyond the Philippines.

Against the backdrop, SWIFT has recently taken a number of initiatives to avoid the fraudulent act.