Opening Farakka Barrage gates in monsoon ‘routine activity’: India

India has said that the Farakka Barrage gates remain open in monsoon for the smooth passage of the Ganges flows as ‘a routine and unavoidable activity.’

Indian foreign office spokesperson on Friday termed media reports regarding waters released by Farakka Barrage contributing

to floods in Bangladesh as ‘erroneous and misleading.’

Quoting Indian water resources ministry’s clarification, the spokesperson said the Farakka Barrage gates ‘are operated to smoothly pass the flows of Ganga River through Farakka Barrage.’

‘The Farakka Barrage gates remain open during the monsoon for smooth passage of flows of Ganga River which is a routine and unavoidable activity,’ said the Indian foreign office spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that in accordance with the standing arrangement between India and Bangladesh, flood alerts during the monsoon season are communicated for Farakka and Sahibganj sites by field offices of India’s Central Water Commission to their Bangladesh counterparts.

‘Being a routine procedure no special intimation or alert regarding opening of the gates is issued,’ the spokesperson said.

The Ganges flows in Bangladesh begun to swell suddenly in late August causing severe flooding and erosions in the lower riparian country after India opened the Farakka Barrage gates.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on August 21 reiterated the demand to remove the Farakka Barrage after all the districts in his province suffered flooding, reported the Times of India.

Flooding by the Ganges, inundated Bihar affecting nearly 10 lakh people, according to Indian media reports.