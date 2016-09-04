Rupnagar raid: JMB military chief shot 9 times

The doctor who carried out the postmortem on the suspected military chief of banned extremist outfit Jamaatul Mujaheedin Bangladesh, killed in a police raid at an ‘extremist’ den at Rupnagar in the capital Friday night, said that he received nine bullets that led to his death.

Dhaka Medical Colleges’ forensic medicine department assistant professor Sohel Mahmud after completing the post mortem examination Saturday afternoon spoke to reporters at the DMC compound.

He said the suspected extremist Murad’s body bore three gunshot wounds to the head and six other wounds at different parts of his body.

The physician said they had also collected DNA samples and viscera to conduct further examination.

Prior to his postmortem examination, Murad’s fingerprints were collected to match with the Election Commission’s database to confirm his real name and identity, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Masudur Rahman told reporters.

He said that Murad rented the Mirpur house identifying as Jahangir and also provided a false permanent address, the DC said.

Meanwhile, doctors at Square Hospital conducted the surgery on officer-in-charge of Rupnagar Police Station Syed Shahid Alam and inspector (Investigation) Md Shaheen Fakir, and their conditions were stable, said a staff of the hospital’s customer services.

The two police officers were taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit after the surgery and later they were shifted to cabins as they were improving, he said.

Shahid suffered stab wounds to his back and Shaheen was shot in the thigh during the raid that left Murad dead.

Earlier on Friday night, during the raid, three police officers were injured with sharp weapons and firearms as they entered the flat on the fifth floor of the six-storey building at Road 33 in Rupnagar residential area.

DMP officials, after the raid, had said that they had long been looking for Murad, who allegedly trained the attackers of the Gulshan café in Dhaka and at the police check post near Sholakia Eid congregation in the first week of July.