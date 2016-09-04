You are here: Home » Back Page

HM asks extremists to surrender or face dire consequence

September 4, 2016 12:35 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday asked extremists to surrender by showing honour to the call of the government or face dire consequence.
‘If you do not give yourself up to the law enforcement agencies, you will face what your accomplices have experienced in the immediate past operations,’ he said while speaking as chief guest here at a function on preventing and building awareness against extremists attacks.
Tejagaon Polytechnic Institute organised the function as part of the anti-extremism campaign to prevent extremism and create awareness against extremist activities with its principal in the chair.
The minister called upon the militants to soon return to normal life or face the fate of their accomplices during the recent anti-extremist operations.
‘We have wanted to arrest extremist Murad alias Jahangir alias Omar alive, but he and his group sensing the presence of police attacked on the law
enforcers. Later, the police had to go for counter attack on self-defence,’ he said.
Asaduzzaman Khan said during the operation one extremist was killed and four police officers received serious injuries. ‘The law enforcement agencies could arrest the extremist alive, if he and his group did not attack on the police first,’ he said adding, the injured policemen are being given necessary treatment.
During the operation at Rupnagar residential area in Mirpur, JMB leader Murad was killed while four policemen were injured. The injured police personnel are OC of Rupnagar police Syed Shahid
Alam, inspector (investigation), Shaheen Fakir, sub-inspector Mominur and assistant sub-inspector Bukhari.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. HK marchers cry for democracy Hundreds of thousands of protesters, some waving colonial-era flags and chanting anti-Beijing slogans, staged a pro-democracy march in rain-soaked Hong...
  2. ‘MP’s assault’ on election official halts Banshkhali UP polls The Election Commission on Wednesday postponed polls to 14 union parishads of Banshkhali under Chittagong district after a local Awami...
  3. Militant hideout busted in city The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police busted an alleged hideout of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team at Dakkinkhan...
  4. BSF beats Bangladeshi to death Border Security Force of India tortured a Bangladesh national to death at Adatala border point under Sapahar in Naogaon early...
  5. Dry fish treated with poisonous pesticide Hazardous pesticides are in rampant use in preserving sea fish in dried form, especially in the country’s main hub in...
  6. Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives, bilateral talks Sunday Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived Dhaka on Saturday evening on a three-day visit to discuss the progress on the...
  7. SC stays order not to harass FF Fazlur Rahman The Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed until November 2 a High Court order that asked the police not to arrest...
  8. Cracks develop in Khulna Sadar Hospital building Several big cracks have developed in the walls of Khulna Sadar Hospital, causing panic among patients and health workers......
  9. Ruhal, son interrogated The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday interrogated former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque and his son Ziaul Haque over their wealth....
  10. Crude bomb blast in Khulna jail A crude bomb exploded inside Khulna Central Jail here on Saturday night. Jail super Kamrul Islam said the crude bomb...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement