HM asks extremists to surrender or face dire consequence

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday asked extremists to surrender by showing honour to the call of the government or face dire consequence.

‘If you do not give yourself up to the law enforcement agencies, you will face what your accomplices have experienced in the immediate past operations,’ he said while speaking as chief guest here at a function on preventing and building awareness against extremists attacks.

Tejagaon Polytechnic Institute organised the function as part of the anti-extremism campaign to prevent extremism and create awareness against extremist activities with its principal in the chair.

The minister called upon the militants to soon return to normal life or face the fate of their accomplices during the recent anti-extremist operations.

‘We have wanted to arrest extremist Murad alias Jahangir alias Omar alive, but he and his group sensing the presence of police attacked on the law

enforcers. Later, the police had to go for counter attack on self-defence,’ he said.

Asaduzzaman Khan said during the operation one extremist was killed and four police officers received serious injuries. ‘The law enforcement agencies could arrest the extremist alive, if he and his group did not attack on the police first,’ he said adding, the injured policemen are being given necessary treatment.

During the operation at Rupnagar residential area in Mirpur, JMB leader Murad was killed while four policemen were injured. The injured police personnel are OC of Rupnagar police Syed Shahid

Alam, inspector (investigation), Shaheen Fakir, sub-inspector Mominur and assistant sub-inspector Bukhari.