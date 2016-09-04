You are here: Home » Back Page

Not having all on ‘ambitious page’ a challenge for SAARC: India

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Though India is pressing for widening cooperation among SAARC members, it sees challenges ahead as not all SAARC members are on the same ‘ambitious page’.
‘Admittedly, there’re challenges as not all SAARC members are on the same ambitious page,’ said Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar.
To overcome that, he said they also have ‘conceptualised’ groupings like Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal that plurilateraly take forward sectors like motor transport and railways.
‘BIMSTEC is another relevant grouping with reference to the Bay of Bengal. We look forward to its developing a more robust agenda,’ Jaishankar said while addressing the just-concluded Indian Ocean conference in Singapore.
Studies are already underway on the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar economic corridor, he said.
In these two groups, Pakistan is not member and it did not come on board to sign the agreement during the last SAARC Summit held in Kathmandu, on the ground that it needs more time to consult all its provinces.
The Indian foreign secretary said India is ‘consequently’ pressing now to widen cooperation among SAARC members, including through new initiatives in fields like weather forecasting, disaster management or satellite capabilities. ‘We’re also working towards greater connectivity and promote expanding people-to-people contacts,’ he said.
He said re-energising of SAARC as one of India’s key foreign policy priorities and India is very conscious that South Asia is among the least integrated regions of the world, according to Indian ministry of external affairs.
‘This not only damages the growth prospects of SAARC members but is also a drag on the larger rise of Asia and the Indian Ocean that I’ve spoken about,’ Jaishankar said.
Relations between India and Pakistan witnessed deterioration on Kashmir issue in recent months and it had negative impact to some extent in recently held SAARC home ministers and finance ministers level meetings in Islamabad, diplomatic sources said.
Pakistan will host SAARC Summit in November this year and some analysts see ‘clouds’ over summit’s success though they do not want to make any comment on the event saying it is too early to comment.
On Indian Ocean, Jaishankar said for a community sense in the Indian Ocean to grow, more effective intra-regional cooperation is as important as the inter-regional one.
‘This realisation is increasingly sharply felt in Indian policy and we’re among the most prominent development assistance partners of our immediate neighbours,’ he said.

