Mozammel for removal of Zia’s grave from parliament area

September 4, 2016
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Muzammel Huq on Saturday demanded removal of the graves of Ziaur Rahman and all others, from the parliament area, which are not in the design of the Jatiya Sangsad.
‘I strongly demand removal of the so-called grave of Ziaur Rahman and the graves of others at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area, which are not included in the original design of architect Louis Kahn,’ he said addressing as chief guest at a discussion meeting here.
Bangabandhu Gabeshana Parishad organised the discussion on ‘Need for Implementation of Bangabandhu’s Ideals to Prevent Extremism’ at National Press Club with the parishad president Lion M Gani Mian Babul in the chair.
Begum Hosne Ara Babli, MP, Bangladesh Mukjijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council vice-chairman Ismat Qadir Gama, finance ministry additional secretary Pirjada Shahidul Harun, Awami League subcommittee assistant secretary MA Karim, social activist Shahnaj Sharmin, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote leader Arun Sarkar Rana and former police officer Tofazzal Hossain spoke on the occasion, among others.
Bangabandhu Gabeshana Parishad leader Harun Ur Rashid moderated the discussion.
The minister said extremism would have to be eliminated from the country and the patrons of extremism be resisted.
There is no room for extremism in Islam, he said, adding that those who kill people in the name of religion are the followers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Moududi, he added.
Mozammel Huq said the objective of extremist attacks in Gulshan and Sholakia was to throw the government of Sheikh Hasina into an awkward situation.
The present government is working ardently to implement the ideals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said and added that the evil forces are trying to carry out extremist activities in the country to stop development and implementation of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ideals.
The minister said those who did not want country’s independence and could not accept it are patronising and trying to spread extremism.

