3 killed in Keraniganj road accidents

Two children and a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Keraniganj on Saturday.

Officer-in-charge of Keraniganj model police station Ferdous Hossain said the first accident occurred when a microbus fell into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Nawabganj road, leaving two children dead on the spot and four other passengers of the vehicle injured.

The deceased were Shaun, 6, and Sahin, 4.

The injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

In another accident, an unidentified woman was killed as a vehicle ran over her in Rajendrapur area at about 7:00am.

Two cases were filed in these connections.