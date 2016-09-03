You are here: Home » National

Chawk Bazar factory fire: Injured dies at DMCH

September 3, 2016
New Age Online

One of the three people who were critically injured in a fire at a plastic factory near Club Ghat under Chawk Bazar police station in Dhaka, died at the burn and plastic surgery unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
The dead, Abdul Baten, 30, of Boalkhali in Faridpur, was a worker of the factory.
Baten succumbed to his injuries at about 3:30pm, said burn unit resident medical officer Partha Sankar Paul.
He said that the rest two injured – Abdul Majid, 25, of Tangail Sadar upazila and Humayun Kabir, 17, of Panchdah in Kishoreganj – were also in critical condition.

