Security tightened in Gazipur, Dhaka over Quasem’s execution

Security has been beefed up in and around Kashimpur Jail and Dhaka and Gazipur districts over the imminent execution of death-row convict Jamaat leader Mir Quasem Ali.

There has been foolproof security in the jail area since Saturday afternoon with an increased number of regular jail guards. Besides, the leave of all jail officials and employees has been cancelled, sources at the Kashimpur Jail gate said.

Additional police and Rapid Action Battalion members were seen patrolling the jail area, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Besides, the district administration said, red alert has been issued in Gazipur.

Meanwhile, six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh members were deployed in Dhaka while four platoons in Gazipur to strengthen security ahead of Mir Quasem’s execution, said Mohsin Reza, public relations officer of the BGB Headquarters.

However, all kinds of shops were closed on the roads adjacent to the jail for security reasons.

The family members of Mir Quasem Ali met him Kashimpur jail in the afternoon as his execution looms following his decision not to seek clemency.