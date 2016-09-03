Hindu man’s slit-throat body found in Bogra

The slaughtered body of a Hindu man was recovered from Jhopgari in Bogra on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Haridas, 35, a barber and son of Poresh Chandra of Haripur village under Raninagar Police Station in Naogaon.

He had been living in Boro Kumira Hindupara of Bogra town along with his family, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sub-inspector of sadar police station Tarikul said Haridas went to his workplace in Dharampur area on Friday morning and remained missing since then.

Locals spotted his body in a paddy field at Hajipara around 11:00am and informed police, he said.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said perhaps miscreants slaughtered Haridas at night and dumped the body there.