Mir Quasem’s execution order reaches jail

September 3, 2016 6:33 pm·0 commentsViews: 15
New Age Online
Kashimpur Central Jail

Kashimpur Central Jail , Gazipur.

The execution order of death-row convict Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali reached at the Kashimpur central jail in Gazipur on Saturday afternoon.
The jail authorities received the order around 4:45pm, said Nasir Ahmed, jailor of Kashimpur central jail-2.
Earlier a team of 45 relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, who was awarded death sentence for committing crimes against humanity during the war of indepenemnce in 1971, met him at Jail in Gazipur in the afternoon at 3:40pm while securities were beefed up in and around the jail.
The meeting was fixed a day after jail officials said on Friday that Mir Quasem decided not to seek presidential clemency paving the way for his execution.
Meanwhile, preparations have been taken to execute the war criminal.

Mir-Quasem-Ali

In this file photo, November 2, 2014, Mir Quasem Ali shows ‘V’ sign on his way back to prison from the international crimes tribunal after it had awarded death sentence to him for crimes against humanity he had committed during Bangladesh’s independence war in 1971. — New Age photo

On Thursday Mir Quasem sought time to decide whether he would seek mercy.
Earlier on Wednesday, his family members met him at the jail while Quasem’s wife Khandaker Ayesha Khatun told reporters that husband wanted to wait until his son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem who remained missing for the last few of days, returns.
He would decide about the mercy plea after talking to his son, she added.
Earlier in the day the inspector general of prisons Syed Iftekhar Uddin said Quasem would get ‘reasonable time’ but not exceeding ‘seven days’ to seek mercy from the president.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes.
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on November 02, 2014 had sentenced Mir Quasem, the Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death.
Later on November 30, 2014, he had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.
Known as a notorious Al-Badr commander in 1971, Mir Quasem committed various war crimes in the port city of Chittagong and particularly at a torture cell he ran in the Dalim Hotel.
He was sentenced to death for abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim Uddin in confinement at Dalim Hotel based torture cell and dumping his body in the Karnaphuli River.
In recent years he emerged as a business and media tycoon and ran business establishments of Jamaat.

