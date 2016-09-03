Bengali settlers call hartal for Sunday in hill dists

Five organisations of Bangali settlers on Saturday called dawn to dusk hartal for Sunday in Chittagong Hill Tracts demanding the cancellation of Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission (amendment) Act-2016.

The organisations are Parbatya Nagarik Parishad, Parbatya Bangali Chhatra Parishad, Parbatya Sama Odhikar Andolan, Parbatya Gana Parishad and Parbatya Bangali Chhatra Oikya Parishad in separate press conferences announced the hartal this afternoon.

Most of the Bangali people would be deprived from getting fair justice during the land disputes as there were no Bengali members in the commission, the organisations said.

They demanded the government to keep representative from the Bengali community in the newly activated land commission.

The leaders said settler Bangali people living in three hill districts will be deprived from their land right and once again they will be refugees if government start operation of the land commission without considering the interests of Bengali settlers.