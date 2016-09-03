Amnesty criticises section 57 of ICT Act

Amnesty International on Saturday criticised the section 57 of Information and Communications Technology Act saying the act is often used by the Bangladeshi authorities to target, harass and imprison critics.

Criticising the section 57 of the act, Amnesty said under this draconian law, an individual can face up to 14 years in jail for ‘publishing fake, obscene or defaming information in electronic form’ or information which ‘prejudices the image of the state or person.’

It urged the authorities to repeal section 57 of the ICT Act and other laws that are not compatible with Bangladesh’s international human rights obligations.

AI also demanded the immediate release of Dilip Roy, general secretary of student organisation Biplabi Chhatra Maitree who was detained for posting defaming remarks about prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

The AI also urged the government to stop harassing, charging and imprisoning activists who were exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Dilip, the 22-year-old student activist of Rajshahi University was arrested on August 28 and facing charges under section 57 of the Information and Communications Technology Act.

The posts Dilip made, focused on PM’s support for coal-fired power plant in Rampal near Sunderbans, which many environmental activists opposed as it could have a damaging effect on the world’s largest mangrove forest.

After Dilip Roy was arrested, a member of the local chapter of the Chhatra League – the student wing of the ruling party Awami League – filed a case against him under Section 57.

Dilip Roy is currently in police detention in Rajshahi and his request for bail was rejected by the Rajshahi Magistrate Court on August 31, with a second bail hearing scheduled for September 4.