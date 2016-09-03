IGP asks derailed people to come back on to right track

The inspector general of police, AKM Shahidul Haque, on Saturday asked the people who became derailed by mistake to come back on to right track for welfare of the nation.

‘Bangladesh isn’t a country of militants. Never, its soil will be used as their shelter,’ he asserted adding that all the law enforcing agencies are working relentlessly to this end.

The IGP was addressing the 24th founding anniversary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and community policing and anti-militancy mass-gathering at the police line parade ground as the chief guest, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

IGP Shahidul Haque mentioned that a conspirators’ circle has been putting in its best efforts at home and abroad to destroy the image of the country. ‘We are pledge- bound to bring the evil forces to book’, he asserted.

With RMP commissioner Shafiqul Islam in the chair, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, deputy inspector general of police of Rajshahi range Khorshed Alam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Kazi Ashraf Uddin, convener of Rajshahi city community policing Abdul Khaleque and acting mayor of Rajshahi city corporation Nizam-Ul Azim, among others, spoke.

The IGP asked the local police administration to intensify the activities of community policing to eradicate militancy and maintain law and order effectively. ‘Community policing is very important for freeing the society from various social crimes,’ he added.

He observed that united efforts of police and local people based on mutual trust and confidence can curb anti-social activities.

Police chief Shahidul Haque puts emphasis on boosting relationship between police and people and exploring the opportunities of community policing.