Shop employee found dead in city

A shop employee was found dead in a shop in Dhaka University market at Kataban in the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased is identified as Imran Reza, 22, son of Atahar Uddin of Patuakhali and an employee of ‘Maria International Crest Shop’ in the market, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Harichand Hajra, sub-inspector of Shahbagh police station, said other employees of the shop found Imran’s body hanging inside the shop when they opened it in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body around 12pm and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.