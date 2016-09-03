Suspected JMB operative’s autopsy concludes

The post-mortem examination of a suspected operative of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujaheedin Bangladesh, who was killed in a police raided at an ‘extremist’ den at Rupnagar in the capital on Friday night, was concluded on Saturday afternoon.

After the autopsy this afternoon Dhaka Medical College forensic department assistant professor Sohel Mahmud confirmed that several gunshot injuries caused the death of the suspected militant Murad.

The body bore three gunshot injuries on head and six other injuries at different parts of the body, he said.

DMP deputy commissioner of media and public relation Md Masudur Rahman said two officials of election commission collected the fingerprints of the diseased to find out his full identity.

Earlier on Friday night during the operation three police officers were attacked with sharp weapon and firearm as they entered the flat on the fifth floor of the five-storey building at Road 33 in Rupnagar residential area, additional inspector general of police Mokhlesur Rahman told reporters after the incident about 11:30pm.

‘One JMB operative was killed and three police officers were injured in the operation’, Mokhlesur said.

‘The killed man was active in JMB and he worked under several names including Jahangir, Murad and Omar,’ he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner (crime) Krishnapada Roy said. ‘We were looking for him for days and had identified this hideout on August 29. But we found it locked. We asked the landlord to inform us when he returns,’

‘Today, we were tipped off that he had returned to his hideout and we conducted the drive on the information.’, he said.