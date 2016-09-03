You are here: Home » National

Two minor siblings killed in Keraniganj accident

September 3, 2016 3:42 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Two minor siblings were killed and four people were injured as a microbus plunged into a roadside ditch in Satka area of Keraniganj on Saturday morning.
The deceased are identified as Shaon, 6, and Shahin, 4, two siblings and residents of Bhelna area of the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Maharam, sub-inspector of Keraniganj model police station, said the accident took place in the area as a speeding microbus losing control over its wheels plunged into a roadside ditch in the morning, leaving six people, including the two boys, injured.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared the two brothers dead.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement