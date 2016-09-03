One killed, 20 injured in clash in Habiganj

A man was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between two rival groups at Shyampur under Bahubal of Habiganj on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ankur Sutradhar, son of Krishna Siutradhar of the same area, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Police said the clash erupted in the morning between two rival groups of villagers over a disputed land.

As a sequel to enmity, both the groups equipped with local weapons attacked each other, leaving 21 people injured.

Among the injured seven were sent to Habiganj General Hospital where Ankur succumbed to his injuries.

The others injured were admitted to Bahubal upazila health complex.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said officer-in-charge of Bahubal police Mollah Minir Hossain.