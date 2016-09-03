India trashes reports on Farakka water flooding Bangladesh

Indian ministry of external affairs has criticised the media reports regarding release of water from Farakka Barrage contributing to floods in Bangladesh as ‘erroneous and misleading’.

The official spokesperson of the ministry Vikas Swarup, came up with the remark while responding to a question on Friday.

The ministry of water resources of India has also clarified that the gates of Farakka Barrage are operated to smoothly pass the flows of the Ganga River through Farakka Barrage, according to Indian high commission in Dhaka, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The Farakka Barrage gates remain open during the monsoon for smooth passage of flows of the Ganga which is a routine and unavoidable activity, it said.

Even a Bangladesh media report has quoted water resources minister, Bangladesh saying that India did not open the gates of Farakka Barrage suddenly, and there is no possibility of fresh floods in the country, said the Indian side.

‘All the gates of Farakka Barrage remain open during the monsoon to release water through the Farakka Barrage – it is nothing new.’

Further, in accordance with the standing arrangement between India and Bangladesh flood alerts during the monsoon season are communicated for Farakka and Sahibganj sites; by field offices of Central Water Commission (India) to their Bangladesh counterparts.

Being a routine procedure, no special intimation or alert regarding opening of gates is issued, the clarification note read.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (Bangladesh) has been quoted in the media stating that the latest water rise was natural and not unusual or abnormal in the month of August.