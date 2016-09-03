You are here: Home » National

Fakhrul off to Singapore for treatment

September 3, 2016
New Age Online

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday morning went to Singapore for medical treatment.
Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Singapore in a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 8:30am, BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan said, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Fakhrul will receive treatment at a hospital in Singapore for various health complexities, including blockage in the nerve of his neck, he said.
The BNP secretary general is expected to return home at end of this week.

