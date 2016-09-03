You are here: Home » Front Page

RAID ON EXTREMIST HIDEOUT IN CAPITAL: JMB suspect killed, 3 cops injured

September 3, 2016 12:54 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

A suspected Jamaatul Mujaheedin Bangladesh operative was killed and three police officers were injured in an operation at an ‘extremist’ den at Rupnagar in the capital Friday night.
‘One JMB operative was killed and three police officers were injured in the operation’, additional inspector general of police Mokhlesur Rahman told reporters after the incident about 11:30pm.
‘The killed man was active in JMB and he worked under several names including Jahangir, Murad and Omar,’ he said.
Another additional IGP Javed Patwari said the killed was a trainer of JMB operatives.
The injured are Rupnagar police inspector (investigation) Shahin Fakir, inspector
(operations) Syed Shahid Alam and sub-inspector Mominur Rahman.
They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital about 9:45pm, and later shifted to Square Hospital, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.
Police said the 15-minute operation started around 8:30pm upon intelligence from the Rupnagar police.
The three cops were attacked with sharp weapon and firearm as they entered the flat on the fifth floor of the five-storey building at Road 33 in Rupnagar residential area, Mokhlesur said, detailing the raid.
Police also recovered a firearm and a sharp weapon, he said.
This was the third operation in militant dens in Dhaka and Narayanganj after July 1 Gulshan café attack in Dhaka and July 7 attack on a police check-post near Sholakia Eid Congregation in Kishoreganj by extremists.
The Gulshan extremist attack left 22 people killed, mostly foreigners and two police officers. Five extremists and one of their suspected associates were also killed in joint forces operation the following day.
The Sholakia attack killed two police constables and a housewife. A suspected extremist was killed on the spot while exchanging fires with police.
In the wake of these two attacks, nine suspected extremists were killed in an operation at a house what police called an ‘extremist den’ at Kalyanpur in the capital On July 26.
In another operation on August 27, three suspected extremists, including Bangladesh origin Canadian national Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, wanted as the mastermind of Gulshan attack in Dhaka and Sholakia attack in Kishoreganj and Kalyanpur incident, were killed in ‘gunfight’ with police inside an apartment in Narayanganj city.
Police said the Rupnagar house was rented by the man on July 1. Police had earlier raided the house after Narayanganj operation, but none was found there.
‘The house (Rupnagar) was under police watch… the house owner cooperated us’, Mokhlesur said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner (crime) Krishnapada Roy said the man started coming down wielding his sharp weapon, when police reached the flat door.
‘He stabbed three police officers when he was coming down the stair… He finally was killed in police firing at the ground floor’, Krishna said.
DMP’s counter terrorism unit additional deputy commissioner Sanwar Hossain told New Age that the killed militant was ‘major’ Murad, who was a top leader of JMB. He had trained the gunmen who attacked the Gulshan restaurant.’
‘We were looking for him for days and had identified this hideout on August 29. But we found it locked. We asked the landlord to inform us when he returns,’ he said.
‘Today, we were tipped off that he had returned to his hideout and we conducted the drive on the information.’

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Gas utilities demand larger share of the pie The state-run gas transmission and distribution companies want the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission to raise their profit margins by up...
  2. Govt to beef up foreigners’ security further The government has decided to enhance security of the foreigners, diplomats in particular, as well as to prepare them for...
  3. Extremist attack: Police name Major Zia, Tamim as masterminds Police on Tuesday named Bangladesh origin Canadian citizen Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury and sacked army major Syed Md Ziaul Haque, alias...
  4. Professional criminals killed SP’s wife: police Police investigators claimed that professional criminals not militants were killed superintendent of police Babul Akter’s wife Mahmuda khanam Mitu in...
  5. Not releasing detained men: 2 jail supers, court official asked to submit written explanations The High Court Division on Thursday scolded the superintendents of the Dhaka Central Jail and the Kashipur Central Jail (Part...
  6. 24 dead as Roanu wreaks havoc Twenty-Four people were killed, several hundred were injured, several hundred thousand people were marooned and several hundred thousand houses and...
  7. Ganges barrage: China keen to help China is willing to provide both technical and financial assistances to the much hyped Ganges Barrage project to be constructed...
  8. Mahfuz Anam asked to appear in Madaripur court At least four more cases were filed against the Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam in different districts on...
  9. 12 more cases filed against Mahfuz Anam Twelve more cases were filed against The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam at different districts including Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Manikganj,...
  10. ACC’s scam cases: Sonali, BASIC ex-MDs fly abroad, petty bankers behind bars The Anti-Corruption Commission did not take any further action after filing cases against three former managing directors of three state-owned...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement