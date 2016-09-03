RAID ON EXTREMIST HIDEOUT IN CAPITAL: JMB suspect killed, 3 cops injured

A suspected Jamaatul Mujaheedin Bangladesh operative was killed and three police officers were injured in an operation at an ‘extremist’ den at Rupnagar in the capital Friday night.

‘One JMB operative was killed and three police officers were injured in the operation’, additional inspector general of police Mokhlesur Rahman told reporters after the incident about 11:30pm.

‘The killed man was active in JMB and he worked under several names including Jahangir, Murad and Omar,’ he said.

Another additional IGP Javed Patwari said the killed was a trainer of JMB operatives.

The injured are Rupnagar police inspector (investigation) Shahin Fakir, inspector

(operations) Syed Shahid Alam and sub-inspector Mominur Rahman.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital about 9:45pm, and later shifted to Square Hospital, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

Police said the 15-minute operation started around 8:30pm upon intelligence from the Rupnagar police.

The three cops were attacked with sharp weapon and firearm as they entered the flat on the fifth floor of the five-storey building at Road 33 in Rupnagar residential area, Mokhlesur said, detailing the raid.

Police also recovered a firearm and a sharp weapon, he said.

This was the third operation in militant dens in Dhaka and Narayanganj after July 1 Gulshan café attack in Dhaka and July 7 attack on a police check-post near Sholakia Eid Congregation in Kishoreganj by extremists.

The Gulshan extremist attack left 22 people killed, mostly foreigners and two police officers. Five extremists and one of their suspected associates were also killed in joint forces operation the following day.

The Sholakia attack killed two police constables and a housewife. A suspected extremist was killed on the spot while exchanging fires with police.

In the wake of these two attacks, nine suspected extremists were killed in an operation at a house what police called an ‘extremist den’ at Kalyanpur in the capital On July 26.

In another operation on August 27, three suspected extremists, including Bangladesh origin Canadian national Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, wanted as the mastermind of Gulshan attack in Dhaka and Sholakia attack in Kishoreganj and Kalyanpur incident, were killed in ‘gunfight’ with police inside an apartment in Narayanganj city.

Police said the Rupnagar house was rented by the man on July 1. Police had earlier raided the house after Narayanganj operation, but none was found there.

‘The house (Rupnagar) was under police watch… the house owner cooperated us’, Mokhlesur said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner (crime) Krishnapada Roy said the man started coming down wielding his sharp weapon, when police reached the flat door.

‘He stabbed three police officers when he was coming down the stair… He finally was killed in police firing at the ground floor’, Krishna said.

DMP’s counter terrorism unit additional deputy commissioner Sanwar Hossain told New Age that the killed militant was ‘major’ Murad, who was a top leader of JMB. He had trained the gunmen who attacked the Gulshan restaurant.’

‘We were looking for him for days and had identified this hideout on August 29. But we found it locked. We asked the landlord to inform us when he returns,’ he said.

‘Today, we were tipped off that he had returned to his hideout and we conducted the drive on the information.’