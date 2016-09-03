Eid-ul-Azha on Sept 13

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on September 13 as the moon of Zil-Hajj month was not sighted anywhere in the country’s sky on Friday.

Islamic Foundation deputy director Md Rafiqul Islam said that the announcement came from a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

The meeting was presided over by BH Harun, chief of the parliamentary standing committee on religious affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia annual Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on September 12.

In the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Azha occurs on the 10th day of the Zil-Hajj month.

Eid-ul-Azha is Islam’s one of the biggest festivals celebrated annually around the world.

It honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice his loving son, Ishmael, as an act of submission to Allah’s command, before God intervenes through his angel Jibra’il and informs him that his sacrifice has already been accepted.