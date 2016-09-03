You are here: Home » Front Page

Brahmaputra, Kushiyara Surma swell further

September 3, 2016 12:49 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The rush of water from upstream of the Ganges in India have swelled the Brahmaputra, Surma and Kushiyara rivers and inundated low lying areas in the country’s north-eastern districts, according to the Water Development Board.
The water level at the three rivers in Bangladesh was increasing steadily as there was heavy rainfall at Meghalaya and Assam recently, said officials.
At least three stations – Khanaighat, Sheola and Amalshid points in Surma-Kushiyara river was flowing above the danger mark in Sylhet district on Friday afternoon.
Besides, Lourergorh at Jadukata river in Sunamganj, Sherpur-Sylhet points at Kushiyara river in Sylhet and Bollah point at Khowai river in Habiganj district were at the warning level, said Flood Forecasting and Warning Center.
FFWC executive engineer Md Sazzad Hossain told New Age Friday afternoon that there was heavy rainfall in Meghalaya, Assam and Barak basin recently, causing the Brahmaputra, Surma and Kushiyara rivers in Bangladesh to swell.
He, however, said that since the weather in those upstream areas has improved, the swelling in Bangladesh would subside in three or four days.
About Padma, engineer Sazzad said that the Ganges has been falling at a substantial rate, so the Padma water would soon start falling.
The sudden rise in water level in the Padma was triggered by the abrupt release of the Ganges water through the Farakka Barrage by the Indian authorities since August 22, which inundated croplands, left people marooned and eroded many houses on the bank of Padma River.
According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the Brahmaputra River was in a rising state while the Jamuna was in falling state; the Ganges was in a falling state and the Padma was in a rising state.
The Surma-Kushiyara river was in a rising trend, said the forecast.
From Friday morning, the forecast said the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river might rise for the next 48 hours while the Ganges river might continue falling in the next 72 hours, while the Padma river may remain steady in the next 48 hours.
The Surma-Kushiyara rivers might continue rising in the next 48 hours.

