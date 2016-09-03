20 injured as Hindu temple attacked in Sylhet

At least 20 people were injured, including five with bullets, during an attack on a Hindu temple in Sylhet city on Friday afternoon.

Local sources said a group of people tried to attack a temple of ISKCON after an altercation over playing music at the temple during jumma prayers at Kajal Shah Jame Mosque in city.

Police detained some 25 people from the spot.

A puja was going on at the temple and music was being played since morning.

Some devotees, coming out of Kajal Shah Mosque, requested the ISKCON authorities not to play music for only 30 minutes during the jumma prayers.

The temple authorities stopped the music for some time but they resumed playing the music when the jumma prayer had just begun, the sources said.

After the prayers, a group of devotees went to the temple and engaged in an altercation with the temple

authorities.

At one point, some youths started throwing stones and brick-chips targeting the temple from in front of the temple’s main entrance that triggered a clash, eyewitnesses said.

Being informed, a team police, led by the Kotwali police officer-in-charge Sohel Ahmad, rushed to the spot, but failed to stop the clashers.

Later, additional police forces, led by Sylhet Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Faysal Mahmud, reached spot and they also failed to contain the situation, police said.

Finally, a team of the SMP’s armed police rushed to spot and dispersed the clashers firing tear shells and rubber bullets and took the situation in control, police said.

Five people, including Sylhet City Corporation’s female councillor Jebun Nahar Shirin, sustained bullet hits and was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, locals said.

Several shops including a pharmacy, owned by the ISKCON temple, were also vandalised during the clash, local traders said.

Police picked some 25 people from the spot and took them to the Kotwali police station, the sources claimed.

Talking to New Age, SCC former ward councillor Abdul Khalik said Muslim devotees requested the ISKCON authorities to keep suspended their music for some time during the Jumma prayer. ‘They did not respond to the request, which agitated the Muslim devotees,’ he claimed.

When contacted, SMP deputy commissioner Faysal Mahmud told New Age that the incident was due to a misunderstanding of the people of two communities.