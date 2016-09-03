BAF to spend Tk 233cr to get 11 planes overhauled

Bangladesh Air Force would get eight fighter planes and three transport aircraft overhauled by two foreign companies at a cost of Tk 233 crore, said officials.

They said that BAF selected the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation, better known as CATIC, to get eight F-7 fighter planes overhauled at the cost of Tk 147 crore.

They said that BAF selected Flite Industries Pte Ltd of Singapore to get three transport aircraft overhauled at a cost of Tk 85.5 crore.

BAF bought 28 fighter planes from China, 12 F-7MG’s in mid 1990s and 16 F-7BG’s in 2005-6.

In 2011, BAF bought 16 F-7 BGI fighter planes, radars, three MI-171 helicopters and an unspecified number of Mi-35 attack helicopters from China using its $800 million suppliers’ credit.

BAF would get four F-7 fighter planes overhauled by CATIC in Bangladesh and the rest by the same state run Chinese company outside the country.

In 2009, BAF took plans to set up the facilities at home for overhauling F-7 fighter planes and MI series helicopters under its long-term planning to modernize the air force.

BAF gets its Bell helicopters and PT-6 training planes overhauled at it own maintenance facilities.

Officials said that BAF began making the payments for the overhauling service in 2015-16 and the payments would be completed in two more fiscals.

The staggered payments were planned to ease pressure of maintenance expenses on the national budget, said the officials.

BAF spends most of its annual budgetary allocation on maintenance, salaries and allowances, procurements and payment of installments for purchases.

In the current fiscal, the government allocated Tk 22,115 crore to the defence ministry, Tk 3,747 crore more than in the previous fiscal, to improve the capacity and efficiency of the army, navy, air force and the border guards.