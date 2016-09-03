You are here: Home » Front Page

Mir Quasem won’t seek mercy

Jail authorities await govt order to hang him

September 3, 2016
Staff Correspondent
Mir Quasem Ali

Death-row convict Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali has decided not to seek presidential mercy, jail officials said on Friday.
The Kasimpur Jail-2 super Proshanto Kumar Banik said Mir Quasem informed his decision to the prison authorities around 3.30pm.
The jail officials, however, said the government order to execute him was yet to be received, but all the preparations have been taken in this regard.
Jailer of Kashimpur Jail-2, Nasir Ahmed, said now the procedure was going on to execute him, as Mir Quasem had declined to take his last legal option of seeking mercy.
Upon being asked by the Kashimpur jail authorities, Mir Quasem on Thursday sought time to decide whether he would seek mercy.
Earlier, his family members met him at the jail on Wednesday.
While talking to reporters, Quasem’s wife Khandaker Ayesha Khatun said her husband wanted to wait until the last minute to decide whether he would seek clemency, and before that he wanted to see his son Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem who remained missing for the last few of days.
He would decide about the mercy plea after talking to his son, she added.
Earlier in the day, inspector general of prisons Brigadier General Syed Iftekhar Uddin said Mir Quasem Ali would get reasonable time for seeking presidential clemency.
The copy of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting the review plea of Mir Quasem reached Kashimpur Jail from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:45am on Wednesday.
Jail super Proshanto Kumar Banik read out the SC verdict to Mir Quasem.
The apex court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty for Quasem for the crimes he had committed against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
On March 8, the Appellate Division upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali for his war crimes.
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced Mir Quasem, the Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death on November 02, 2014.
On November 30, 2014, he filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.

