ADVANCE EID TRAIN TICKET: Unusual fall of ticket seekers at Kamalapur

Kamalapur railway station in Dhaka witnessed an unusual fall of crowd on Friday though even it was a weekend and a poor number of people went there to buy advance train tickets for Eid journey.

Railway officials and ticket seekers said that most people purchased tickets for September 7, 8, 9 and 10 while the authorities sold tickets for September 11 on Friday.

They said that people would enjoy two days weekend of September 9 and 10 while holidays for Eid-ul-Azha on September 12, 13 and 14 which promoted them to start their journey at least two days before than usual trend.

Railway authorities have been selling advance tickets since August 29 for the last five days for the Eid which will be celebrated in the country on September 13.

People easily got their desired tickets on Friday for the September 11.

Rahamat Ullah, a businessman, came to the station at 5:00am and he got his ticket by 10:00am.

He said that he thought he might have to wait at least till midday to get the ticket but he surprised as he got the four tickets early.

On the day, no crowd was spotted in front of the counters which were selling tickets for Chittagong’s Turna Nishitha, Sonar Bangla Express, Chattola Express and Noakhali Upakul Express after 9:00am.

Station manager Sitangshu Chakraborty said that a total of 69 trains would depart each day before Eid.

He said they have success to check black market sealing of the tickets which help them to ensure tickets for the ticket seekers in the queues.

This year the railway is expected to carry around 2.50 lakh people each day during the Eid vacation while the number is around 1.80 lakh to 1.90 lakh in other times.

Ten special trains will be added to the existing services of 378 trains daily to cope with the excessive rush of passengers from September 9.

Railway authorities will operate ‘Solakia Special’ train on Bhoirab-Kishoreganj-Bhoirab and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh routes on the Eid day.

Some 140 additional coaches will be included with the existing 1,006 coaches and 18 additional locomotives will be added with the existing 202 locomotives during Eid rush.

Every year, around 60-70 lakh people leave capital to celebrate Eid with the near and dear ones at their village homes. Major chunk of them travel on roads and railways, said railway operators and transport operators.