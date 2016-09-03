AL in its own trap of extremism: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that ruling Awami League was hatching a ‘deep conspiracy’ to turn Bangladesh into a ‘failed’ and ‘extremist’ state.

He said they (AL) wanted to create in Bangladesh situation like that of Afghanistan, Syria and Libya but BNP would not allow it to happen as the party intended to turn Bangladesh a liberal democratic country.

Addressing a discussion, Fakhrul said Awami League fell into its own trap of extremism about which it had spread falsehood.

He said everybody was now speaking about international connection to the rise of extremism. The matter was now clear to the people, he said, asking why then the government was branding BNP as extremist.

Fakhrul said BNP was a liberal democratic party and there would be no democracy in the country without BNP.

Uttoranchal Chhatra Forum organised the discussion at the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to mark the 9th anniversary of the realease day of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman from jail.

Tarique who was arrested during the army-backed carteraker government in 2007 was released from jail on September 3 in 2008. Tarique has been staying in London since September 2008 for his medical treatement.

Refuting Awami League’s allegation of fanning extremism, Fakhrul said it was Awami League, not BNP which was pampering the extremist by not producing them before court and killing them in so-called gunfight without extracting information and making them public.

As a result genuine extremists remained out of reach, he observed.

He said Tarique Rahman was tortured during the past army-backed caretaker regime so that he could no longer remain in politics, but he did not bow down.

Fakhrul said the incumbent ‘autocratic’ and ‘fascist’ government sentenced Tarique to jail so that he could not return to home.

He said AL government was filing cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, Tarique and other leaders and activists as AL knew that they had no place among people.

He said the government also holding quick trial of Khaleda and set a tribunal for the trial for BNP leaders and activists. BNP would not accept it, he said.

The BNP secretary general said there was no denying that once Awami League had struggled for democracy and led the struggle for independence of the country.

But when the party came to power, it destroyed democracy and took to fascism, he said.

Awami League wanted to suppress people by police, RAB and law enforcers as like the party did after independence by forming ‘Rakkhi Bahini’.

He said Awami League was now politically bankrupt.

BNP leaders Gazi Mazharul Anwar and Habibur Rahman Habib also addressed the discussion.