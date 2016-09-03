Journalist Siddiqur Rahman sent to jail under ICT act

A metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Friday sent Siddiqur Rahman Khan, editor of education-related online news portal Dainik Shiksha, to jail, a day after his arrest under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act on Thursday for his recent reporting against a former education official.

The metropolitan magistrate, Maruf Hossain, also allowed police investigators permission to quiz the multi-award winning education reporter at the jail gate within the next five working days.

The plainclothes detectives arrested the journalist at Shiksha Bhaban on Thursday afternoon in a case filed with Ramna police station on August 29 by the immediate past director general of secondary and higher education directorate, Fahima Khatun, also sister of food minister Md Qamrul Islam and wife of Awami League lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury.

Producing the journalist handcuffed in the courtroom on Friday afternoon, the police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime’s social media monitoring team inspector Shawkat Ali Sarker appealed to the court to quiz the journalist in custody for five days.

During the remand hearing, the journalist’s counsels, including Khurshid Alam Khan, argued that there was no compelling reason for the 45-year-old journalist to be interrogated in custody.

Khurshid Alam also argued that if such precedence was set, then corruption stories would not be published in future.

He also argued that no rejoinders were served before suing the journalist.

After a long hearing, the magistrate sent the journalist to jail.

Siddiqur was the lone accused in the case filed under Information and Communication Technology Act in which Fahima mentioned six news articles published between June 14 and August 14.

The six articles mostly described how the post of former director general was updated, on why the farewell reception of Fahima was held in a hotel, and why seven corrupt officials were transferred from the education office.

‘He [Siddiqur] had been writing whatever he wanted, to malign me…If he wants, he should write against me with evidence. If there is any allegation of corruption he should write about it, but he must have evidence to support his allegation,’ Fahima told New Age on Thursday.

Emerging from the court hearing, the journalist said he had all evidence in support of the reports published on his news portal.

Different professional bodies have protested the arrest.

A number of journalists, online activists, rights activists and opposition activists have been arrested under the act in the past few years, sparking huge controversy over the law.

Section 57 of the act says if any person deliberately publishes any material in electronic form that causes to deteriorate law and order, prejudice the image of the state or person or causes to hurt religious belief, the offender will be punished with imprisonment for seven to 14 years. The offence is non-bailable.

Different national and international bodies have been demanding that Section 57 of the 2013 act is repealed, saying that the enforcement of such laws impedes free journalism.

According to the human rights organisation Odhikar, at least 59 people have been arrested under the ICT Act between January 2014 and July 2016.