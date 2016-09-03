You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Inu-led JSD to issue warning to party’s rebel leaders

Staff Correspondent

Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu-led faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal on Friday decided to issue a warning letter to the party’s rebel leaders to ‘stop anti-organisational and unconstitutional activities’.
The JSD faction took the decision in its national working committee meeting at Shahid Col Taher auditorium on Bangabandhu Avenue. Inu presided over the meeting.
General secretary of JSD Shirin Akhter told New Age after the meeting that they would issue the warning letter in the next couple of days asking the rebel leaders to reply before the party’s next meeting scheduled for September 30.
In the letter, she said, the party’s rebel leaders will be asked to return to the party after stopping all anti-organisational activities.
Some of the senior leaders of Inu-led JSD faction boycotted the party’s council session held on March 12 protesting the election of party leaders by voice vote and the election of Inu as president for the third consecutive time, and Shirin Akhter as general secretary.

