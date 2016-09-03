You are here: Home » Inner Pages

HRW urges govt to halt Mir Quasem’s executions

September 3, 2016 12:14 am·0 commentsViews: 2
Staff Correspondent

New York-based rights organisation Human Rights Watch urged the Bangladeshi authorities to halt the execution of condemned war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali, also a Jamaat leader.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights organisation also urged the government to impose a moratorium on the death penalty and plan to abolish it.
A group of United Nations experts on August 24 urged the government to annul the death sentence of Mir Quasem and grant him a retrial.
‘It is critical that the Bangladesh government ensures justice for the awful crimes against civilians in 1971, but that requires it to uphold international fair trial standards,’ said HRW’s Asia director Brad Adams.
Human Rights Watch also called upon the authorities to release or charge Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, son of the death-row convict, allegedly picked up by state authorities on August 9.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Students of 50 pry schools attend classes under open sky in Jessore Students of over 50 schools in Monirampur upazila of Jessore district are attending their classes under the open sky due...
  2. Road accidents kill 2,245 in seven months: survey A total of 2,245 people, includes 311 children and 301 women, were killed in road accidents in the first seven...
  3. Bangladesh turned into corrupt state: BNP BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government has turned Bangladesh into a ‘corrupt state’......
  4. Mohiuddin Ahmed dies Mohiuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Northern General Insurance Company Limited, passed away at the city’s United Hospital on April...
  5. IU Saddam Hall gets new provost Pofessor Ashraful Islam of Al-Hadith and Islamic studies department was made the new provost of Islamic University’s Saddam Hossain Hall...
  6. Three killed, 15 injured in four districts At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in separate incidents in four districts on Saturday. New Age...
  7. 14 ministries working on autism rights Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism in Bangladesh and member of the WHO’s Advisory Panel on Mental Health,...
  8. Dry weather likely Weather is likely to remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 6:00pm today. Light to moderate...
  9. 98 held in special drives with Yaba, Liquor in Ctg Chittagong district police in a series of overnight drives arrested 98 persons including an Islami Chhatra Shibir activist with Yaba...
  10. JnU students continue demo demanding dormitories Students of the Jagannath University continued their protest on the campus boycotting classes for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement