HRW urges govt to halt Mir Quasem’s executions

New York-based rights organisation Human Rights Watch urged the Bangladeshi authorities to halt the execution of condemned war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali, also a Jamaat leader.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights organisation also urged the government to impose a moratorium on the death penalty and plan to abolish it.

A group of United Nations experts on August 24 urged the government to annul the death sentence of Mir Quasem and grant him a retrial.

‘It is critical that the Bangladesh government ensures justice for the awful crimes against civilians in 1971, but that requires it to uphold international fair trial standards,’ said HRW’s Asia director Brad Adams.

Human Rights Watch also called upon the authorities to release or charge Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, son of the death-row convict, allegedly picked up by state authorities on August 9.