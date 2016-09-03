You are here: Home » Inner Pages

SUST serves notices to 36 BCL leaders, activists

September 3, 2016 12:13 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Staff Correspondent . Sylhet

The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology authorities on Thursday served notices to 36 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, ruling Awami League-backed student organisation, asking them why punitive step would not be taken against them.
SUST registered Ishfaqul Hussain confirmed New Age of the news of serving show-cause notices against the BCL men.
He said the university authorities identified the students involved in factional clashes that taken place on the campus few days ago after watching the video footages recorded in the close circuit cameras and decided to serve them show-cause notices.
Four among 36 BCL activists, who were served notices, were asked to explain within 7 working days after reopening the campus on September 18, why they would not be expelled for a semester (6 months) for their involvement with unruly incidents, the university official sources said.
They were identified as second year Bangla honours student Azmayeen, second year mathematics student Raqib, second year anthropology student Tazbir and second year business administration student Lakkhan.
Twelve other BCL men also were asked to explain why they would not be fined Tk 500 each on the same ground.
The rest 30 BCL activists were asked to explain why they would not be expelled from the Shah Paran Hall and fined Tk 500 each for the same reason.
The SUST register told New Age that the students were asked to explain their position in this connection within 7 working days after September 17 as the campus would be closed due to the Eid vacation.

