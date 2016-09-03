Month-long discount sale of Adorn books at Pathak Samabesh

A month-long programme titled ‘Publisher of the Month’ of Adorn Publication has started at Pathak Samabesh Centre of Shahbagh in the capital.

Nine hundred books published by Adorn will be on sale at a special discount, said a press release.

Pathak Samabesh Centre and Adorn Publication have organised the programme that began on Thursday.

Renowned writers, artists, researchers, cultural activists and new and old writers and researchers of Adorn Publication were present at the inauguration programme.

On the inauguration day, recently published seven books were unwrapped.

ABC series books (for kids), published by Adorn, are at 20 per cent discount. Juvenile books, story, novel, essay, drama, poems, travelogue, classics, books on economics, politics, religion, liberation war, history and others in Bengali and English are at 30 per cent discount.