‘Robber’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’

A suspected robber was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police on Jhenaidah-Jessore highway at Karaitala point of village Pirojpur under Kaliganj upazila in Jhenaidah early Friday.

The victim, aged about 42, could not be identified immediately, police said.

Kaliganj police station officer-in- charge Aminul Islam said a team of patrol police, on secret information that a gang of robbers was organising to commit highway robbery, went to Karaitala point at about 3:30am to arrest the suspected robbers.

Sensing the presence of police, the armed robbers hurled bombs and opened fire on police and police also retaliated by firing.

As the gunfight was over, locals went to the spot and police with the help of locals rescued the bullet hit suspected robber and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared him dead.

His other associates managed to flee, the police officer said.

The OC said that they recovered a shutter gun, one round of bullet, five cocktails, four machetes, some ropes and exploded bomb’s splinters from the spot.