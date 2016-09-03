You are here: Home » Inner Pages

‘Robber’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’

September 3, 2016 12:10 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Jhenaidah

A suspected robber was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police on Jhenaidah-Jessore highway at Karaitala point of village Pirojpur under Kaliganj upazila in Jhenaidah early Friday.
The victim, aged about 42, could not be identified immediately, police said.
Kaliganj police station officer-in- charge Aminul Islam said a team of patrol police, on secret information that a gang of robbers was organising to commit highway robbery, went to Karaitala point at about 3:30am to arrest the suspected robbers.
Sensing the presence of police, the armed robbers hurled bombs and opened fire on police and police also retaliated by firing.
As the gunfight was over, locals went to the spot and police with the help of locals rescued the bullet hit suspected robber and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared him dead.
His other associates managed to flee, the police officer said.
The OC said that they recovered a shutter gun, one round of bullet, five cocktails, four machetes, some ropes and exploded bomb’s splinters from the spot.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Tributes paid to Sardar Fazlul Karim Politicians, academics and cultural personalities on Sunday at a commemoration meeting in the city said that Sardar Fazlul Karim played...
  2. SAMIUL MURDER CASE : Court sets Sept 22 to frame charge A Sylhet court on Wednesday set September 22 for framing charge in teenage boy Samiul Islam Rajon killing case. Sylhet...
  3. MAYA’S CONTINUATION AS MINISTER, MP : Writ filed seeking direction A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction for vacating the post of member...
  4. HC seeks report on prisoner torture at Kashimpur jail The High Court on Tuesday asked the home secretary and the inspector general of police to submit a report within...
  5. No headway in Ananta murder investigation Police could not identify the killers of freethinking blogger Ananata Bijoy Dash till Thursday, three days after he was hacked...
  6. Untreated sewage polluting Hatirjheel, Balu River The continued release of untreated sewage into the Hatirjheel and the Balu River pose serious heath hazards to all the...
  7. Govt to strengthen cyber surveillance to curb militancy The national committee for resistance and prevention of militancy on Sunday decided to strengthen surveillance of online correspondence of militant...
  8. Cold spell continues to batter life in northern districts The season’s first cold spell coupled with dense fog continued to batter life of people in the northern districts for...
  9. 3 bKash agency staff remanded in custody The police suspect that some employees of mobile banking service bKash and Airtel agents might have been involved in the...
  10. Hold general elections instead of local polls: Emajuddin Former vice-chancellor of university of Dhaka Emajuddin Ahamed on Thursday urged prime minister Sheikh Hasina to hold national elections instead...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement