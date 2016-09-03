You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Khaleda builds partnership with extremist, says Inu

September 3, 2016 12:17 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal faction president Hasanul Haq Inu on Friday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia had built a partnership with the militants and communal forces to destroy all achievements of the country.
‘When people have taken stance against militancy in the country, Khaleda has taken side with the militants,’ he said while giving introductory speech at the central working committee meeting of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal at Shahid Col. Taher auditorium on Bangabandhu Avenue.
Inu, also the information minister, said that Khaleda had earlier tried to save the killers of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the war criminals, but failed.
‘Now she [Khaleda] is trying to save the militants but this time she would also fail,’ he said.
Inu said that there was no alternative but to make Khaleda and her party isolated in the interest of maintaining the continuity of the country’s peace and progress.
He called on his party’s leaders and activists to make all-out efforts to put Khaleda in a tight corner, saying if she could be isolated there would be no hindrance for the country to forge ahead on the path of peace and prosperity.
JSD general secretary Shirin Akhter moderated the meeting attended by the members of the JSD central working committee members.

