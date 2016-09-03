You are here: Home » Back Page

Project tenure expires, Malaysia yet to start construction of 8,400 flats at Uttara

September 3, 2016 12:47 am·0 commentsViews:
Mahamudul Hasan

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha failed to start works of its 8,400 apartment construction project at Uttara under government to government arrangement with Malaysia within the timeframe of the project.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had approved the project on October 4, 2011 with its implementation period from November 2011 to June 2016.
But during the timeframe of the project, the Rajuk and its counterpart Malaysian company only signed a memorandum of understanding on October 11, 2011 and drafted a master agreement early last year.
The Rajuk sent the draft master agreement to the law ministry through the housing and public works ministry in August last year for vetting as recommended by the cabinet committee on government purchase.
The law ministry took one year for vetting the agreement and finally sent it back to the housing and public works ministry on August 18 this year.
Legislative and parliamentary affairs division of the law ministry vetted the agreement and has given 10 suggestions to follow before finalisation and signing of the agreement.
The law ministry in one of its suggestions said that the housing and public works ministry would have to seek fresh approval of the apartment construction project from the ECNEC as implementation timeframe of the project expired in June.
The law ministry also suggested the housing ministry to carry out a feasibility study on the apartment construction project before signing the final agreement with the Malaysian counterpart.
Besides, the law ministry suggested for inclusion of a provision of security deposit in the agreement and formation of a strong technical team to evaluate the technical and financial matters of the project.
Rajuk officials concerned said that they received the copy of the master agreement vetted by the law ministry on August 28.
They said that the commercial negotiation committee headed by Rajuk chairman, which was formed on July 15, 2014 to review and finalise the agreement, would have to sit for a meeting to decide on the next course of action about the agreement and the project.
Rajuk chairman M Bazlul Karim Chaudhury told New Age on Thursday that they were scrutinizing the suggestions of the law ministry given on the master agreement.
‘If required we will seek fresh approval of the project from the ECNEC before signing agreement with the Malaysian counterpart,’ he said.
The ECNEC on October 4, 2011 approved Tk 9,030 crore for constructing 161 apartment buildings at sector 18 of Uttara 3rd Phrase housing project of Rajuk to facilitate the middle class with low cost housing.
Later, Rajuk decided to construct 100 buildings with 8,400 apartments at a cost of Tk 5,285 crore under G2G arrangement with Malaysia.
As per the MoU, Malaysian construction firm SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) ALM-GEMILANG Consortium Limited would construct 100 buildings with 8,400 apartments with its own funding.
The Rajuk, according to the MoU, would have to pay the total construction cost to the construction firm in four schemes in one year after completion of the construction works.

