Militant killed in police raid in city, 2 cops injured

September 2, 2016
New Age Online

Breaking NewsA suspected militant was killed and two police officers injured in a ‘gun-battle’ during a police raid at a militant hideout in the capital’s Rupnagar residential area Friday evening.
Police named the killed suspected militant as Jahangir alias Murad but provided no further details.
The gun-battle occurred around 9:00pm, said senior counterterrorism official, who preferred not to be named as he is not authorised to speak.
Rupnagar police inspector (investigation) Shahin Fakir was among the injured, he said.
The raid was being continued when this report was filed around 10:15pm.

