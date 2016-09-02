Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Sept 13

The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on September 13 as the moon of Zil-Hajj month has not been sighted anywhere in the country on Friday.

The announcement came following a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation office at Baitul Mukarrom mosque in the capital.

The meeting was presided over by BH Harun, chief of the parliamentary standing committee on religious affairs ministry, said Islamic Foundation deputy director Md Rafiqul Islam.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia annual Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on September 12.

In the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Azha occurs on the 10th day of the Zil-Hajj month.

The Eid-ul-Azha is Islam’s holiest festival celebrated annually around the world and an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.