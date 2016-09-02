TIB for fair probe into hajj management anomalies

Transparency International Bangladesh has demanded an independent and fair investigation into the alleged irregularities in hajj management as surfaced in media.

Expressing deep concern over the issue, the Berlin-based anti-graft agency has urged the government to take stern action against those involved in irregularities and cheating with hajj pilgrims, reports United News of Bangladesh.

In a statement on Friday, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said the allegations of irregularities have been raised against some hajj agencies like previous years.

He said allegations have been coming from hajj pilgrims that flights have frequently been cancelled or delayed, the hajj agencies are taking extra charges from them, and providing low-standard food

items, etc.

‘If stern actions are not taken against the hajj agencies involved in cheating with hajj pilgrims, their audacity will rise, accelerating the sufferings of hajj devotees,’ the TIB chide said.

Iftekhar said the sufferings of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have been highlighted in global media, which tarnished the country’s image. ‘The government can’t shirk responsibility in this

regard,’ he added.